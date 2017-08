Basaksehir to face Sevilla in Champions League clash

Istanbul club Medipol Basaksehir will take on Spain's Sevilla in a Champions League playoff round first leg match Wednesday at home.

The match, in 3rd Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, will start at 9.45 p.m. local time (1845 GMT).

Basaksehir eliminated Belgium's Club Brugge in the third qualifying round on August 2 with a 5-3 aggregate over two games.

The club made several signings over the summer, adding Eljero Elia from Feyenoord, Aurelien Chedjou from Galatasaray, Mevlut Erdinc from Hannover, Gael Clichy from Manchester City, Tunay Torun from Kasimpasa and Gokhan Inler from Besiktas.

They have also recently signed Kerim Frei from Birmingham City and Manuel da Costa from Olympiacos.

Sevilla have added defender Simon Kjaer from Fenerbahce on a fee of €12.5 million ($15 million).