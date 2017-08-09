R. Madrid edges ManU for Super Cup title

Real Madrid held its ground Tuesday to win the UEFA Super Cup for the second straight year, defeating Manchester United 2-1.

Fans watched the two sides go head-to-head in a battle for the prestigious cup at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia.

Real Madrid drew first blood in the 24th minute when Brazilian midfielder Casemiro slid and shot the ball past goalkeeper David de Gea.

That's how things stood for the remained of the first-half, and things got even better at the start of the second-half for the Spanish giants.

Francisco Roman Alarc0n Suarez, or Isco, played a one-two ball with Gareth Bale and calmly finished with a finesse strike in the 52nd minute, giving his team a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Manchester United responded with new signing, Romelu Lukaku, who scored in his first-ever competitive match for the English side in the 62nd minute.

Real Madrid managed to hold off ManU in the remaining time to claim its fourth Super Cup and with it, became the first team to win back-to-back titles since AC Milan did it in 1989 and 1990.

Only Milan and Barcelona have more Super Cups than Real Madrid, with five victories apiece.