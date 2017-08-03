Istanbul Basaksehir eliminate Brugge

Medipol Basaksehir have eliminated Club Brugge in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after defeating the Belgian club 2-0 in Istanbul late Wednesday.

The match, played in 3rd Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium saw the Istanbul club open the score in the 6th minute thanks to a diving header by Emmanuel Adebayor gave his team the lead.

The second goal scored by Edin Visca came in the 34th minute.

Basaksehir eliminated their opponents on a 5-3 aggregate.

Basaksehir advance to the play-off draw of the UEFA Champions League, as the Istanbul club aims to participate in the group stage for the first time ever.

Brugge move on to UEFA Europa League play-offs.

The Istanbul club has made numerous signings this summer, adding Eljero Elia from Feyenoord, Aurelien Chedjou from Galatasaray, Mevlut Erdinc from Hannover, Gael Clichy from Manchester City, Tunay Torun from Kasimpasa, and Gokhan Inler from Besiktas.

They have also recently signed Kerim Frei from Birmingham City and Manuel da Costa from Olympiakos.