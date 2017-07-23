 Juve set to offer €35M for Emre Can – Fotomaç – 23 Temmuz 2017
HEPSİ
    23 Temmuz 2017, Pazar
    ENGLISH

    Juve set to offer €35M for Emre Can

    Juve set to offer €35M for Emre Can

    Juventus are preparing to make a more serious move for a new central midfielder and according to the Italian press, the player at the top of the Bianconeri’s list is Liverpool’s German star Emre Can.

    The 23-year-old has now become coach Massimo Allegri's primary choice after Chelsea refused to lower their asking price for Serbian Nemanja Matic. According to İtalian press, Bianconeri bosses are ready to offer the Merseyside club around €35M for the player that boss Jurgen Klopp wants to keep hold of next season.

    Indeed, the German tactician is ready to offer Can a new deal at Anfield and after the player joined up with the rest of the Liverpool squad on their Far-East tour, the Premier League side want to sit down and discuss contract extension but the journal understands that the player, who is heading into the final year of his current deal in England, is now anxious to make a move to Italy this summer.
    1. 23 July 2017, Sunday
    2. Modified: 12:13
