Basaksehir sign Kerim Frei, Manuel da Costa

Istanbul club Medipol Basaksehir signed two players on Friday, just days before their Champions League third qualifying round first-leg match against Club Brugge.

A ceremony was held for new signings Kerim Frei and Manuel da Costa at the club's home turf of Fatih Terim Stadium.

Frei, who spent last season with Birmingham City in the English Championship, signed with the club for four years; the deal's terms have not yet been made public.

The 23-year-old left winger scored a goal in 13 appearances for the English club.

Manuel da Costa, a 31-year-old Brazilian center back, signed with the club for two years from Olympiacos. The player is not unfamiliar to Turkey, as he spent two years with Sivasspor between 2013 and 2015.

During summer signings, the club had already added Eljero Elia from Feyenoord, Aurelien Chedjou from Galatasaray, Mevlut Erdinc from Hannover, Gael Clichy from Manchester City, Tunay Torun from Kasimpasa, and Gokhan Inler from Besiktas.

Elia cost the club €1.1 million ($1.3 million); the rest were signed on free transfers.

Basaksehir will play Club Brugge in the Champions League Wednesday in Belgium.

The second leg will be played on Aug. 2 in Istanbul.