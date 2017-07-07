Fenerbahce, Galatasaray making moves in off-season

Turkish fans' heads are spinning to keep up with the moves in football's 2017 off-season, as local clubs work to keep up with the European transfer market.



Fenerbahce, coming off a disappointing 2016-2017 season, held a signing ceremony for their new recruits on Thursday.





The club brought back veteran goalkeeper Volkan Demirel and re-signed left-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim, as well as welcoming 33-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper Carlos Idriss Kameni and Monaco's breakout Moroccan star Nabil Dirar.

After signing two experienced goalkeepers, Fenerbahce's new manager Aykut Kocaman will now have a tough decision who to trust to tend the goal.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce's archrival Galatasaray also made some significant changes after an unfruitful last season.







The team first cut ties with right-back Sabri Sarioglu after 16 years with the team. Losing Lukas Podolski to Japanese club Vissel Kobe, the Lions signed Batefimbi Gomis, Younes Belhanda, and Maicon.





Some local media reports say Galatasaray is interested in signing Algerian right-winger Sofiane Feghouli, who is currently playing for English club West Ham United.

Basaksehir, who finished last season in second-place and will try to advance to Champions League group stages next season, strengthened their roster too.

The team first signed 30-year-old left-winger Eljero Elia from Feyenoord, then on Thursday finished the transfer of Manchester City's former left-back Gael Clichy.

Meanwhile, big European clubs like Manchester City are knocking on Basaksehir's door for wunderkind Cengiz Under, who had a breakout season and managed to be a regular in the Turkish national squad.







Reigning league champions Besiktas made headlines with their latest big signing early Wednesday, landing former Real Madrid center-back Pepe.







The off-season is still young, as teams have time to complete their squads by Sept. 8.