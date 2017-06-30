 Van Ginkel linked with PSV Eindhoven – Fotomaç – 30 Haziran 2017
    30 Haziran 2017, Cuma
    ENGLISH

    Van Ginkel linked with PSV Eindhoven

    Marco van Ginkel is locked in talks with PSV Eindhoven over a permanent exit from Chelsea.

    Van Ginkel has spent the second-half of the last two seasons on loan at the Dutch club.

    And he's now in talks over a long-term stay, English media reports. The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea following his £8m move from Vitesse Arnhem in 2013.

    Van Ginkel's debut season was ruined by a nasty knee ligament injury and he's failed to work his way back into the club's first-team plans. He was loaned to AC Milan for the 2014-15 season and then to Stoke for the 2015-16 camapaign. The 24-year-old didn't impress for the Potters and they ended his loan deal early in February 2016.

    He then moved to PSV where he began to regain some form. Van Ginkel was blighted by injury again that summer, meaning no loan exit was possible. But Chelsea loaned him back to Eindhoven earlier this year after he recovered from his latest knee problem.

    Van Ginkel has made just four appearances for Chelsea.

    1. 30 June 2017, Friday
    2. Modified: 12:02
