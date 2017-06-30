Bayern abandon Morey deal?

Despite RAC1 reporting on Wednesday that the deal to take the full back to Germany had been concluded, Diario Sport now state the move is dead after the Bavarians pulled the plug.

Bayern are said to be irritated at the nature of the deal being leaked to the press after they had denied such a deal would take place to German media outlet Kicker.

La Masia has already lost young stars Jordi Mboula and Eric Garcia switching to Monaco and Manchester City respectively this summer, although Morey now appears set to stay.

The teenage defender impressed at the recent Under-17s European Championship and arrived at the Camp Nou from Real Mallorca in 2015.