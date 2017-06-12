Turkey defeats Kosovo 4-1

Turkey's national football team defeated Kosovo 4-1 Sunday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group I match.

All goals came from different players as Turkey collected three points with the win at Loro Borici Stadium.

The first half was a little shaky for the Turkish side, as the team was still dealing with a break-up after Arda Turan announced Tuesday his retirement from international football in the wake of an assault on a journalist.

Fenerbahce player Volkan Sen opened the scoresheet in the 7th minute, but Kosovo managed to equalize in 22nd minute on a header from a corner kick.

Medipol Basaksehir's youngster, Cengiz Under, answered with his own header nine minutes later to give his team the go ahead goal headed into the half-time break.

Turkey was in full control in the second half, as striker Burak Yilmaz scored in 61th minute and Ozan Tufan added the final goal in 82nd minute.

Turkey remains in third place in Group I and has managed 11 points to date.

Here are the standings for Group I as of 10 p.m. GMT:

TEAMS MP W D L GF GA +/- Pts CROATIA 6 4 1 1 11 2 9 13 ICELAND 6 4 1 1 9 6 3 13 TURKEY 6 3 2 1 11 6 5 11 UKRAINE 6 3 2 1 9 5 4 11 FINLAND 6 0 1 5 4 10 -6 1 KOSOVO 6 0 1 5 3 18 -15 1

