Goztepe advances to Turkish Super

Goztepe become the third team to advance next season to Turkey's Super Lig with a 4-3 win over Eskisehirspor in a penalty-shootout Sunday at Antalya Stadium.

The first-half ended scoreless but teams had to play more than 45 minutes because fans threw torches onto the field shortly after kick off, causing an extra 17 minutes of action.

Nigerian striker Chikeluba Ofoedu found the opening goal for Eskisehirspor in the 53rd minute that came on the finishing end of a counter-attack.

On the brink of elimination and saying goodbye to their Super Lig dreams, Goztepe managed to find life on a score from Adis Jahovic in the 90th minute.

The tied match went to extra time but neither team managed to find a difference, setting up the dramatic penalty shootout.

Goztepe scored on three of their five penalties to defeat Eskisehirspor 3-2 and advance to the 'Spor Toto Super Lig' for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

Goztepe fans stormed the pitch and celebrated with the team following the result.

Umanager Mustafa Denizli, Eskisehirspor will again play in the 'PTT 1. Lig' next season.

Goztepe will join Sivasspor and Yeni Malatyaspor in the top Turkish league next season.