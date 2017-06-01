Konyaspor win their first ever Turkish Cup

Atiker Konyaspor won their first ever Turkish Cup after defeating Medipol Basaksehir late Wednesday in Yeni Eskisehir Stadium.

The 55th Turkish Cup was decided on penalties after neither of the finalists managed to score in 90 minutes or in extra time.

Konyaspor, who are 10th in the league, were able to hold off second-placed Basaksehir with a 4-1 score on penalties.

The victory also earned them a ticket to Europe's second biggest club competition, UEFA Europa League.

Konyaspor's victory was bad news for fifth-place Antalyaspor, as the team would have booked their UEFA Europa League spot had Basaksehir won.

Basaksehir, who are already guaranteed a second-place finish in Super Lig, will play in the Champions League qualification round next season.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Konyaspor on their first Turkish Cup title.

Reporting by Deniz Acik, Writing By Satuk Bugra Kutlugun