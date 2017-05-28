Basaksehir keep title hopes alive

Medipol Basaksehir defeated Adanaspor 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to keep their title hopes alive in Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig.

Week 33 match in Istanbul saw a resilient Adanaspor side that seemed oblivious to the fact that they had already been relegated two weeks ago.

Although Basaksehir found the opening goal in the 12th minute, the away team managed to level the score in the 30th.

In the 36th minute, Basaksehir's Brazilian player Doka Madureira, who scored the goal for his team, was sent off.

In the second half, the Istanbulite club increased their attacks and found the back of the net at the last minute thanks to Stefano Napoleoni.

Basaksehir are still second with 70 points. League leaders Besiktas (71) need only to win their penultimate game against Gaziantepspor on Sunday evening to clinch the title.

Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor share points

In the other match of the evening, Fenerbahce drew 1-1 against Trabzonspor at home.

Fenerbahce striker Moussa Sow put away a deflected shot in 23rd minute to give his team the 1-0 lead. However, Matus Bero equalized in the 54th minute.

Trabzonspor, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next season, have failed to qualify for the European competitions.

Fenerbahce increased their point total to 61 and reman in third place.