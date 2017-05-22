Basaksehir lose 2 vital points in title race

Title chasing Medipol Basaksehir drew 0-0 against Trabzonspor in an away match on Sunday evening in Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig's Round 32.

The goalless draw cost two crucial points to Basaksehir, who are now four points behind league leaders Besiktas. Basaksehir increased their total points to 67.

Besiktas, on the other hand, triumphed against Kasimpasa on Saturday evening with a 4-1 score to increase their points total to 71.

Galatasaray won 2-0 against Osmanlispor on Friday evening while Caykur Rizespor beat Gaziantepspor 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The loss meant relegation for Gaziantepspor, as the club are the nine points behind 15th placed Bursaspor with only two matches remaining.

The other relegated team in the league is Adanaspor, as the Mediterranean club only accumulated 25 points so far in the league.

The league's Round 32 will end with two matches on Monday; Fenerbahce will go to Ankara to take on Genclerbirligi at 7 p.m., while Akhisar Belediyespor will square off against Alanyaspor at the same time.