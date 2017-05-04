Ajax defeat Lyon 4-1 in Europa League semis

Ajax defeated Olympique Lyon 4-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final match-up at Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday.

The home team dominated the first half, with 21-year-old Bertrand Traore -- on loan from Chelsea -- heading a free-kick cross into the bottom-left corner in the 24th minute.

Ajax's pressure on the French side produced another goal in 33' when youngster Kasper Dolberg found the same spot with a ground finish.

The goal came after Goalkeeper's poor clearance and Traore's head pass led the ball to a sprinting Dolberg inside the six-yard box.

The 19-year-old has now scored five goals in his first European campaign.

The second half was no different for the Dutch side, as 23-year-old winger Amin Younes' deflected shot flew past the line in 48', giving his team a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The visiting Lyon side responded in 66' when Mathieu Valbuena's powerful shot beat young goalkeeper Andre Onana.

However, a young and overwhelming Ajax team scored again in 71' when Traore found his second following a low cross from 24-year-old Hakim Ziyech.

Among the semi-finalists -- Manchester United, Celta Vigo, Ajax and Lyon -- Ajax is the only team that lifted the trophy on the same tier, back in 1992.

The Dutch side is now only 90 minutes away from their first UEFA final since 1996, whereas Lyon face a steep climb.

The second-leg will be played on May 11 in Lyon's home turf in France.

The other semi-final match-up will begin between Manchester United and Celta Vigo in Spain on Thursday.