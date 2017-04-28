 English football clubs raided over fraud probe – Fotomaç – 28 Nisan 2017
    28 Nisan 2017, Cuma
    OYUN ENGLISH

    English football clubs raided over fraud probe

    English football clubs raided over fraud probe

    Offices of West Ham United and Newcastle United raided by government revenue officers Wednesday

    The offices of two English football clubs were raided in a fraud investigation Wednesday morning.

    The raids conducted at the West Ham United and Newcastle United offices by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) came in relation to a tax investigation into football transfers.

    "HMRC has arrested several men working within the professional football industry for a suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud," a statement from the government's financial authority said.

    Approximately 180 HMRC officers took part in the raids, during which computers, documents and mobile phones were seized, the investigators said.

    "The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France," the statement added.

    West Ham United club said in a statement the club was "cooperating fully with HMRC to assist their inquiries."

    1. 28 April 2017, Friday
    2. Modified: 10:29
