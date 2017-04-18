United can end season strongly, says Young
Manchester United can use Sunday's impressive performance against Premier League leaders Chelsea as inspiration to achieve a strong finish to the season, winger Ashley Young has said.
Young captained United to their first league win over Chelsea since 2012 as they beat the London side 2-0 at Old Trafford to be at fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.
United host Anderlecht in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and Young is hopeful that they can beat the Belgian side and advance in their quest to book a spot in next season's Champions League.
- 18 April 2017, Tuesday
- Modified: 09:24
