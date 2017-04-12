Juventus dominate Barcelona in CL
Italian side win 3-0 as Paulo Dybala gets brace
Juventus secured a comfortable win against Barcelona in Tuesday's only quarter-final Champions League match after the Dortmund-Monaco fixture was postponed a day.
In Germany, the Borussia Dortmund team coach was hit by three minor explosions on the way to the match and defender Marc Bartra was injured.
However, a brace of goals from Argentine Paulo Dybala and a header from Giorgio Chiellini in Turin left the Catalan side facing a battle to overcome a three-goal deficit in the second leg on April 19.
Dybala gave Juve an early lead after 7 minutes when he swivelled and curled a shot in and 15 minutes later he scored a stunning second when he bent his shot around the Barcelona defender.
Juve's third came in the 55th minute when veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini headed home from a corner.
It sees Juve extend their unbeaten home record in Europe to 22 matches.
- 12 April 2017, Wednesday
- Modified: 09:05
