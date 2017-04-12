 Juventus dominate Barcelona in CL – Fotomaç – 12 Nisan 2017
    12 Nisan 2017, Çarşamba
    Juventus dominate Barcelona in CL

    Italian side win 3-0 as Paulo Dybala gets brace

    Juventus secured a comfortable win against Barcelona in Tuesday's only quarter-final Champions League match after the Dortmund-Monaco fixture was postponed a day.

    In Germany, the Borussia Dortmund team coach was hit by three minor explosions on the way to the match and defender Marc Bartra was injured.

    However, a brace of goals from Argentine Paulo Dybala and a header from Giorgio Chiellini in Turin left the Catalan side facing a battle to overcome a three-goal deficit in the second leg on April 19.

    Dybala gave Juve an early lead after 7 minutes when he swivelled and curled a shot in and 15 minutes later he scored a stunning second when he bent his shot around the Barcelona defender.

    Juve's third came in the 55th minute when veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini headed home from a corner.

    It sees Juve extend their unbeaten home record in Europe to 22 matches.

