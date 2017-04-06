Turkish official elected to leading UEFA body
Turkish Football Federation's Servet Yardimci to serve four-year term on powerful Executive Committee.
A Turkish football official was elected to UEFA's powerful 17-member Executive Committee on Wednesday.
Servet Yardimci, the Turkish Football Federation's First Deputy Chairman, was elected at a UEFA Congress held in Helsinki, Finland.
Yardimci was born in Rize, on Turkey's Black Sea coast.
Previously, the 60-year-old administrator was an executive at top-flight Turkish club Rizespor and held several positions at the Turkish Football Federation.
At Wednesday's election, 55 countries' football federations took part.
The committee -- 16 members plus the UEFA president -- is responsible for the running of the organization outside of a UEFA Congress. Its members are elected for four-year terms.
Reporting by Doga Kirmizioglu and Mutlu Demirtastan: Writing by Fatih Hafız Mehmet
- 06 April 2017, Thursday
- Modified: 11:02
