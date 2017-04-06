 Turkish official elected to leading UEFA body – Fotomaç – 06 Nisan 2017
    06 Nisan 2017, Perşembe
    ENGLISH

    Turkish official elected to leading UEFA body

    Turkish Football Federation's Servet Yardimci to serve four-year term on powerful Executive Committee.

    A Turkish football official was elected to UEFA's powerful 17-member Executive Committee on Wednesday.

    Servet Yardimci, the Turkish Football Federation's First Deputy Chairman, was elected at a UEFA Congress held in Helsinki, Finland.

    Yardimci was born in Rize, on Turkey's Black Sea coast.

    Previously, the 60-year-old administrator was an executive at top-flight Turkish club Rizespor and held several positions at the Turkish Football Federation.

    At Wednesday's election, 55 countries' football federations took part.

    The committee -- 16 members plus the UEFA president -- is responsible for the running of the organization outside of a UEFA Congress. Its members are elected for four-year terms.

    Reporting by Doga Kirmizioglu and Mutlu Demirtastan: Writing by Fatih Hafız Mehmet

    1. 06 April 2017, Thursday
    2. Modified: 11:02
