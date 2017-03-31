ManU to tempt De Gea

The 26-year-old Spain international goalkeeper almost moved to Los Blancos in 2015 but a transfer deadline day move collapsed and he ended up staying put at Old Trafford, where he has been since arriving from Atletico Madrid in summer 2011.

However, reports claim current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to make a renewed effort to sign De Gea this summer because he has not been convinced by the form of current number one Keylor Navas this season.

As a result it seems that United boss Jose Mourinho will act quickly to try and ensure De Gea, who has two years left on his current deal with the option of a third, stays put for the longer term with a deal which could see him join the club's top earners Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and pick up around £300,000-a-week.

If De Gea snubs the offer then it was recently reported that he has a release clause of £51.6million in his current contract, but the Red Devils could look to ask for around £66million before they agree to sell him.