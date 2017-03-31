ManU to tempt De Gea
David de Gea looks set to be offered a massive new contract at Manchester United as Real Madrid continue to be linked with a swoop.
The 26-year-old Spain international goalkeeper almost moved to Los Blancos in 2015 but a transfer deadline day move collapsed and he ended up staying put at Old Trafford, where he has been since arriving from Atletico Madrid in summer 2011.
However, reports claim current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to make a renewed effort to sign De Gea this summer because he has not been convinced by the form of current number one Keylor Navas this season.
As a result it seems that United boss Jose Mourinho will act quickly to try and ensure De Gea, who has two years left on his current deal with the option of a third, stays put for the longer term with a deal which could see him join the club's top earners Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and pick up around £300,000-a-week.
If De Gea snubs the offer then it was recently reported that he has a release clause of £51.6million in his current contract, but the Red Devils could look to ask for around £66million before they agree to sell him.
- 31 March 2017, Friday
- Modified: 09:33
- Lyon yerine M.United'ı isterdim
Toplam 7
Yorum
Yensen de Yenilsen de... Siz varınızı yoğunuzu ortaya koyun.. Bizi eleyecekse Lyon ve üstü takımlar elesin. Dinamo Kiev maçı hala kalbimizde yaradır.
- Kjaer el yakıyor
Toplam 9
Yorum
www sadece tc degil,milli maclardada oynuyor,kariyeri var,15 ten asagiya satmayin yönetim.
- Kjaer el yakıyor
Toplam 9
Yorum
melon adamdaki zekaya bak sıradan stoper diyor sizin gibi futboldan anlayanlar oldugu surece oynamayan serdar azize 7 milyon veriyolar işte ayıp
ManU to tempt De Gea haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.