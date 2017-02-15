Turkey set to host UEFA Euro 2024

Turkey will be bidding to host the 2024 UEFA European Championship, the Turkish Football Federation announced Wednesday.



"We will apply on March 2," TFF head Yildirim Demiroren told a press conference in Istanbul, adding Turkey had so far bidden three times to host the football event, but lost "by just one vote".

"We are here today to announce our fourth bid to host the UEFA European Championship.

"We believe that Turkey deserves to win this time," he said, adding the winner would be announced in September 2018.

Demiroren also noted that Turkey was the "only country in Europe and even in the world" with its investment on 32 football stadiums in the recent years.

The 17-member UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) executive committee selects the hosts for the tournament.

So far, Germany and a combination of Nordic countries including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have confirmed bids to host Euro 2024.