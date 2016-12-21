Toure keen to praise Man City
Midfielder Yaya Toure is determined to realise his dream of helping Manchester City eclipse arch rivals Manchester United.
"I have already won two Premier League titles and I want more than that, another new story," Toure told British media.
"What we are seeing is the Premier League is so tough, this year it's going to be tougher than any other years. When I signed for City, I came to this club to make history.
"I want this club to change, I want this club to be bigger than United. I know it's going to be a lot of work, but that's my dream."
City made a flying start under manager Pep Guardiola, winning their first 10 games, but have won just six of 17 matches since, a run which has left them third in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea after 17 games.
Toure, however, is certain Guardiola will not buckle under pressure to tweak the tactics that have served the manager well during trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
"You always have to do what you know. I don't think he's (Guardiola) going to change many things," Toure said.
"I think he's seen how difficult this league is physically, but he's a very intelligent guy, he understands football very well. He always has to win, to conquer a league, but he's seen that in England it's complicated."
- 21 December 2016, Wednesday
- Modified: 09:57
