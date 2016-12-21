Ibra says Lindelof ready to take next step

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes fellow Swede Victor Lindelof has the talent to shine for the world's top teams amid growing speculation the Benfica defender is set to join his compatriot at Manchester United in January.

According to British media reports, United have opened talks with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira over a 38 million pounds ($47.01 million) move for Lindelof, who has 11 international caps, in the upcoming transfer window.



"He (Lindelof) is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now," striker Ibrahimovic told British media of the highly rated 22-year-old.



"Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him," Ibrahimovic added.



"I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice for him."



Sixth-placed United, who have won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, host third-bottom Sunderland at Old Trafford on Monday.