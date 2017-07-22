F.Bahce eye Sturm Graz Europa League tie

Fenerbahce will play Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League's third qualifying round, after the Austrian side eliminated their Montenegrin opponents Mladost Podgorica late on Thursday.

Finishing the Turkish domestic season in third place, Fenerbahce earned a place in the Europa League starting from the third qualifying round.

In order to advance to the group stages, the Istanbul side needs to get past Sturm Graz, who finished third in Austria's Bundesliga last season.

The first leg of the tie will be played on July 27 in Austria; the second leg will be on August 3 in Istanbul.

On Thursday, 33 teams progressed to the next round in the Europa League, but Turkey's Galatasaray was not one of them.

The Lions were eliminated by newcomers Ostersunds of Sweden on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline. The upset was recorded as the earliest European exit in the Istanbul club's history.

Meanwhile, another Turkish club, Konyaspor, will start their European campaign in the group stages of UEFA Europa League, after winning the Turkish Cup last season.