Fenerbahce to sign Chilean right-back Isla
Isla will be second Chilean player in Istanbul club's history
Fenerbahce are to sign Chilean right-back Mauricio Isla from Italian Serie A side Cagliari, making him the second Chilean player in the Istanbul club's history.
The 29-year-old arrived in Istanbul in the early hours of Thursday and will undergo a medical test to complete his transfer to the Turkish side.
Isla, who enjoyed his spell in Juventus for two seasons until 2014, was loaned to English side Queens Park Rangers and Ligue 1 team Marseille before being sold to Cagliari last season.
In 34 matches last season he scored one goal and assisted seven times.
The Chilean also appeared in numerous international competitions for his country, scoring four goals in 90 games with the national team.
Fenerbahce last signed a Chilean player in January 2008 when they added defensive-midfielder Claudio Maldonado from Santos FC.
Isla will be another summer signing for Fenerbahce, who have already added Nabil Dirar, Carlos Idriss Kameni and Mathieu Valbuena to their squad.
- 20 July 2017, Thursday
- Modified: 17:13
-
