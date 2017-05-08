ET goal save 9-man Fener against Besiktas

Fenerbahce and Besiktas shared points after Istanbul derby in Turkey's 'Spor Toto Super Lig' ended in a 1-1 draw Sunday.

The league leaders used home advantage in the first half and got 40,000 fans behind it, increasing pressure on Fenerbahce's goal.

The Black Eagles found the goal they worked for in the 45th minute when striker Vincent Aboubakar beat goalkeeper Volkan Demirel as he received a cross from winger Ricardo Quaresma, giving his team a 1-0 lead before the half time whistle.

Aboubakar's goal was the first Demirel conceded in the last 10 derby matches.

The second half saw more missed opportunities from Besiktas as Quaresma hit the post with a powerful strike that failed to give his team a 2-0 cushion.

Things looked bleak for Fenerbahce in the 88th minute when defender Martin Skrtel was sent off for a second yellow card. Midfielder Josef de Souza joined his teammate two minutes later when he also was shown a second yellow card.

A miscommunication on defense for Besiktas gifted the nine-man Fenerbahce squad a goal in extra time. Defender Marcelo and goalkeeper Fabricio attacked the same cross, resulting in a Marcelo header and an own goal.

The draw kept Fenerbahce in the title race mathematically, increasing its points total to 57 with four matches to go.

Besiktas increased to 65 points but its lead is cut to just two points as second placed Medipol Basaksehir beat Antalyaspor 1-0 on Friday.

Galatasaray's loss Saturday to Kasimpasa ended its title hopes and currently stands at fourth place with 52 points.