Konyaspor defeat Fenerbahce

Atiker Konyaspor managed to overcome odds and defeated Fenerbahce 3-2 in Istanbul on Friday evening in Turkish "Spor Toto Super Lig".

Despite early Fenerbahce attacks, Konyaspor found the opening goal in the 17th minute, when Bosnian striker Riad Bajic found the net.

Fenerbahce equalized the match in the 21st minute, when defender Martin Skrtel's shot from 25 meters away was enough to beat goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili.

Only a minute after, Konyaspor regained the lead; again Bajic was able to steal the ball from Mehmet Topal and calmly made the finish.

In the first half, Fenerbahce's Brazilian striker Fernandao was injured and had to be subbed off.

The second half started with Fenerbahce attacks, but the "Yellow Canaries" were unable to beat Konyaspor's defense.

Konyaspor increased the lead to two in the 54th minute; this time Omer Ali Sahiner was the scorer.

Senegalese striker Moussa Sow scored in the 72nd minute for Fenerbahce to make the score 2-3, but the Istanbul-based giants could not find the equalizing goal in the remaining minutes.

With the unexpected win, Konyaspor increased their points to 35. Fenerbahce, whose five-game unbeaten streak came to an end, stayed in the fourth-place with 44 points.

Fenerbahce manager to retire

After the match, Fenerbahce's Dutch Manager Dick Advocaat said he will leave the club by the end of the season.

"I am leaving the club by the end of the season," Advocaat said. "I don't see any harm announcing my decision. If I had not, the management would have done it anyway," he said.

The renowned manager also mentioned he will retire as manager by the end of the season as well.

The 69-year-old managed many teams throughout his career, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia and Serbia national teams, as well as PSV Eindhoven, Glasgow Rangers and Sunderland.