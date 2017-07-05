Besiktas signs former R. Madrid defender Pepe
Star reportedly inks 2-year contract
Besiktas signed former Real Madrid defender, Pepe, the club announced late Tuesday.
"The transfer meeting of Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira started," Besiktas announced on its website.
On its official Twitter account, the team posted a photograph of Pepe wearing its jersey. Another image showed Pepe signing a contract with the Istanbul club.
Pepe, who played for Real Madrid for past 10 season, accumulated numerous successes, including winning the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish La Liga each three times.
Pepe was also on Portugal's national squad that lifted the EURO 2016 trophy.
The experienced Portuguese international landed in Istanbul early Wednesday and was greeted by about 100 Besiktas fans at the airport with slogans of 'I love you Pepe'. The star player left the airport without making a statement.
Local media reported he will play got the club for the next two seasons and will be paid €3.35 million ($4.3 million) annually.
- 05 July 2017, Wednesday
- Modified: 12:16
-
Temizlik zamanı
Toplam 18
Yorum
elvan bence donk kalir bir sans daha verelim
-
Vodafone Park'ta şov zamanı!
Toplam 43
Yorum
BEŞİKTAŞ melo dediğin adam bu ülkede oynamış karakter yoksunu futbolcuların en başında geliyor haliyle klüpte kendi gibi futbolcu bulmuş normal...
-
Bony kapışması!
Toplam 32
Yorum
ASK Kardeşim hangi takım alırsa alsın bence yalnış transfer emeklisi gelmiş oyuncular Türkiye'ye geliyor hem de az uz paraya değil yazık değilmi
Besiktas signs former R. Madrid defender Pepe haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.