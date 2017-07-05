Besiktas signs former R. Madrid defender Pepe

Besiktas signed former Real Madrid defender, Pepe, the club announced late Tuesday.

"The transfer meeting of Kepler Laveran Lima Ferreira started," Besiktas announced on its website.

On its official Twitter account, the team posted a photograph of Pepe wearing its jersey. Another image showed Pepe signing a contract with the Istanbul club.

Pepe, who played for Real Madrid for past 10 season, accumulated numerous successes, including winning the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish La Liga each three times.

Pepe was also on Portugal's national squad that lifted the EURO 2016 trophy.

The experienced Portuguese international landed in Istanbul early Wednesday and was greeted by about 100 Besiktas fans at the airport with slogans of 'I love you Pepe'. The star player left the airport without making a statement.

Local media reported he will play got the club for the next two seasons and will be paid €3.35 million ($4.3 million) annually.