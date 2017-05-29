Besiktas claim 15th Turkish league title
Istanbul club defeats Gaziantepspor 4-0
Besiktas have claimed their 15th Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig title after defeating Gaziantepspor 4-0 on Sunday evening
The Black Eagles increased their point total to 74 with the win on Week 33 and become champions with one match left.
Ryan Babel opened the score in the 6th minute and Oguzhan Ozyakup made it 2-0 in the 39th minute.
Already relegated Gaziantepspor seemed leagues behind the leaders as Anderson Talisca's two goals in the second half gave the back-to-back champions a comfortable 4-0 victory.
The Istanbul club qualifies for the group stage of the Champions League next season, without having to play a qualification round.
