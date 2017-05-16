Besiktas reclaims league’s top spot

A shutout win Monday by Besiktas helped it reclaim the spot in the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig.

Strikers Cenk Tosun and Vincent Aboubakar etched their names on the scoresheet for the Black Eagles in 65th minute and extra time to seal the 2-0 win against Bursaspor.

The victory improved Besiktas' points total to 68, two better than second-place Medipol Basaksehir, with only three matches left in the season.

Medipol Basaksehir briefly took the points lead Saturday after it edged out a 2-1 win versus Genclerbirligi.

Here are the full results of round 31 in the league:

Kayserispor - Atiker Konyaspor: 2-1

Kasimpasa - Caykur Rizespor: 4-2

Medipol Basaksehir - Genclerbirligi: 2-1

Adanaspor - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Fenerbahce - Antalyaspor: 0-1

Osmanlispor - Akhisar Belediyespor: 0-4

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Kardemir Karabukspor: 4-2

Gaziantepspor - Galatasaray: 1-2

Bursaspor - Besiktas: 0-2