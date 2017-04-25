Besiktas gets one step closer to league title

Besiktas defeated Adanaspor 3-2 on Monday evening at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul to extend their lead to seven points in the Spor Toto Super Lig.

Black Eagles found themselves facing a resilient Adanaspor side when in the 80th minute defender Dusko Tosic scored a goal.

Although Besiktas was up 1-0 in the 11th minute, thanks to a goal from striker Vincent Aboubakar, bottom-placed Adanaspor quickly equalized the score in the 24th minute.

In the second half, leaders Besiktas increased the pressure and got their second goal in the 51st minute, when the in-form Anderson Talisca calmly finished at the penalty arc.

Adanaspor was again quick to react when they levelled up the score 2-2 in the 66th minute; this time Senegalese striker Magaye Gueye was the scorer.

Dusko Tosic sealed the deal for Besiktas in the 80th minute when the defender's header gave Besiktas crucial three points on their title march.

With the win, Besiktas increased the lead to 64 points, seven more than second-placed Medipol Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce beat Galatasaray 0-1

Fenerbahce was Sunday evening's lucky winner when midfielder Josef de Souza's header was enough to beat Galatasaray at Turk Telekom Arena.

Fenerbahce's win over their arc rival Galatasaray increased their points total to 53, good enough for third-seed in the league.

Galatasaray stayed in the fourth spot and continued their poor performance in the league.