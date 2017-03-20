Besiktas miss chance to boost lead

Besiktas have drawn 0-0 with Antalyaspor in an away match in Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig's match week 25 on Sunday evening.

The match in Antalya saw two teams missing out on several chances in the first half, as teams could not capitalize on the positions and were unable to break the deadlock.

The second half did not see any change, as Besiktas found themselves playing with ten men in back-to-back matches when striker Vincent Aboubakar was sent off at 64th minute.

The red card was Aboubakar's second one in four days as the Cameroonian was sent off against Olympiakos on Thursday night in an UEFA Europa League clash.

In a week which second-place Medipol Basaksehir, third-place Galatasaray and fourth-place Fenerbahce had all lost points, Besiktas also followed the trend and dropped two crucial points in title race.

On Sunday afternoon, Medipol Basaksehir drew 3-3 with Karabukspor, missing out the chance to topple league leaders Besiktas from their seat.

In-form Trabzonspor dismantle Galatasaray

On Saturday evening, Trabzonspor continued their marvellous performance and dismantled Galatasaray with a 2-0 score in Trabzon Medical Park Arena.

Trabzonspor's goals came from Dame N'Doye at 23rd minute and Yusuf Yazici at 49th minute, as Galatasaray's two-game winning streak came to an end.

Trabzonspor have not lost a match since the beginning of 2017, and increased their points total to 41, good enough for fifth spot.

Below are the full results after 25th match week:

Fenerbahce - Atiker Konyaspor: 2-3

Kasimpasa - Osmanlispor: 3-2

Kayserispor - Gaziantepspor: 3-4

Adanaspor - Akhisar Belediyespor: 2-1

Trabzonspor - Galatasaray: 2-0

Genclerbirligi - Caykur Rizespor: 1-0

Medipol Basaksehir - Kardemir Karabukspor: 3-3

Bursaspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-3

Antalyaspor - Besiktas: 0-0

*The Genclerbirligi v Gaziantepspor match was postponed on match day 18, due to the passing of Genclerbirligi's longtime chairman Ilhan Cavcav on Jan. 22.