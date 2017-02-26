Besiktas to meet Olympiacos in Europa League

Turkey's Besiktas have been paired with Greece's Olympiacos in UEFA Europa League's Round 16 matchup.

The draw was held in the Swiss city of Nyon on Friday and saw 16 remaining clubs in Europe's second biggest club tournament paired with each other.

Besiktas will go to Piraeus for the first leg of the two-leg clash on March 9. The return leg in Istanbul will be on March 16.

Olympiacos had advanced to the last 16 by eliminating another Turkish league side, Osmanlispor FK.

Turkish title holders Besiktas are currently unbeaten at home in seven matches they played in European competitions this season, including the UEFA Champions League.

The nearest Besiktas came to lifting a major European honor was reaching the UEFA Cup's last eight in 2002-03 season and the European Cup quarter-finals in the 1986-87 season.

German clubs tie, Belgium teams go head-to-head

The draw also saw an all-German tie, and two Bundesliga teams Schalke 04 and Borussia Monchengladbach will square off.

Among three Belgium teams, Genk and Gent were paired with each other, while Anderlecht will play against Greek Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia.

The toughest matchup will be between French powerhouse Lyon and in-form Italian side AS Roma.

Lyon recently became the first team to score seven goals in one UEFA Europa League match, beating Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 7-1 on Thursday evening.

Here are the full draw results:

Celta Vigo (Spain) - Krasnodar (Russia)

APOEL Nicosia (Greek Cyprus) - Anderlecht (Belgium)

Schalke (Germany) - Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)

Lyon (France) - Roma (Italy)

Rostov (Russia) - Manchester United (England)

Olympiacos (Greece) - Besiktas (Turkey)

Gent (Belgium) - Genk (Belgium)

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Ajax (Netherlands)