 Besiktas open up gap at top with easy victory – Fotomaç – 21 Şubat 2017
    21 Şubat 2017, Salı
    OYUN ENGLISH

    Besiktas open up gap at top with easy victory

    Turkey's 'Black Eagles' use opportunity to increase their lead to four points over closest opponents, Medipol Basaksehir

    Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig leaders Besiktas increased their lead to four points over their closest opponents, Medipol Basaksehir on Sunday.

    The Istanbul giants cruised to a comfortable victory against the 13th-placed Akhisar Belediyespor with a score of 3-1, thanks to goals from Turkish international Cenk Tosun, Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca and Turkish defender Atinc Nukan.

    Besiktas are now leading the league with 47 points, four points above second-placed Medipol Basaksehir, who could not break the deadlock on Saturday against the bottom-placed Gaziantepspor.

    Another league contenders, Galatasaray, left crucial 2 points in an away match on Saturday evening after ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

    Galatasaray, however, managed to maintain the third spot as another Istanbul giants, Fenerbahce, drew goalless in their home field against Istanbul side Kasimpasa.

    Fenerbahce currently stand at 4th place with 37 points, three less than Galatasaray.

    The league's match day 21 will end Monday evening after seventh-placed Trabzonspor take on 15th-placed Alanyaspor.

    The results so far on match day 21:

    Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0

    Antalyaspor 1 Karabukspor 0

    Medipol Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0

    Caykur Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1

    Genclerbirligi 2 Atiker Konyaspor 0

    Fenerbahce 0 Kasimpasa 0

    Adanaspor 1 Osmanlispor 5

    Besiktas 3 Akhisar Bld. 1

    *Genclerbirligi v Gaziantepspor match was postponed on Match day 18, due to the passing of Genclerbirligi's longtime chairman Ilhan Cavcav on January 22.

    Below are the standings as of Monday, 2 p.m. local time (1100GMT):

    St.

    Teams

    P

    W

    D

    L

    GF

    GA

    Pts.

    1

    Besiktas

    21

    14

    5

    2

    43

    18

    47

    2

    Medipol Basaksehir

    21

    12

    7

    2

    37

    16

    43

    3

    Galatasaray

    21

    12

    4

    5

    40

    21

    40

    4

    Fenerbahce

    21

    10

    7

    4

    39

    19

    37

    5

    Antalyaspor

    21

    10

    5

    6

    25

    23

    35

    6

    Osmanlispor FK

    21

    7

    9

    5

    28

    23

    30

    7

    Trabzonspor

    20

    9

    3

    8

    20

    21

    30

    8

    Atiker Konyaspor

    21

    7

    7

    7

    24

    26

    28

    9

    Bursaspor

    21

    8

    4

    9

    22

    24

    28

    10

    Karabukspor

    21

    8

    3

    10

    24

    29

    27

    11

    Genclerbirligi

    20

    6

    8

    6

    19

    19

    26

    12

    Kasimpasa

    21

    7

    4

    10

    25

    29

    25

    13

    Akhisar Bld.

    21

    6

    6

    9

    13

    27

    24

    14

    Kayserispor

    21

    6

    4

    11

    22

    33

    22

    15

    Aytemiz Alanyaspor

    20

    6

    3

    11

    29

    40

    21

    16

    Caykur Rizespor

    21

    5

    5

    11

    20

    33

    20

    17

    Adanaspor

    21

    4

    5

    12

    20

    32

    17

    18

    Gaziantepspor

    20

    4

    3

    13

    16

    34

    15
    1. 21 February 2017, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 10:34
