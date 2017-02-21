Besiktas open up gap at top with easy victory

Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig leaders Besiktas increased their lead to four points over their closest opponents, Medipol Basaksehir on Sunday.

The Istanbul giants cruised to a comfortable victory against the 13th-placed Akhisar Belediyespor with a score of 3-1, thanks to goals from Turkish international Cenk Tosun, Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca and Turkish defender Atinc Nukan.

Besiktas are now leading the league with 47 points, four points above second-placed Medipol Basaksehir, who could not break the deadlock on Saturday against the bottom-placed Gaziantepspor.

Another league contenders, Galatasaray, left crucial 2 points in an away match on Saturday evening after ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Galatasaray, however, managed to maintain the third spot as another Istanbul giants, Fenerbahce, drew goalless in their home field against Istanbul side Kasimpasa.

Fenerbahce currently stand at 4th place with 37 points, three less than Galatasaray.

The league's match day 21 will end Monday evening after seventh-placed Trabzonspor take on 15th-placed Alanyaspor.

The results so far on match day 21:

Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0

Antalyaspor 1 Karabukspor 0

Medipol Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0

Caykur Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1

Genclerbirligi 2 Atiker Konyaspor 0

Fenerbahce 0 Kasimpasa 0

Adanaspor 1 Osmanlispor 5

Besiktas 3 Akhisar Bld. 1

*Genclerbirligi v Gaziantepspor match was postponed on Match day 18, due to the passing of Genclerbirligi's longtime chairman Ilhan Cavcav on January 22.

Below are the standings as of Monday, 2 p.m. local time (1100GMT):