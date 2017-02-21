Besiktas open up gap at top with easy victory
Turkey's 'Black Eagles' use opportunity to increase their lead to four points over closest opponents, Medipol Basaksehir
Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig leaders Besiktas increased their lead to four points over their closest opponents, Medipol Basaksehir on Sunday.
The Istanbul giants cruised to a comfortable victory against the 13th-placed Akhisar Belediyespor with a score of 3-1, thanks to goals from Turkish international Cenk Tosun, Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca and Turkish defender Atinc Nukan.
Besiktas are now leading the league with 47 points, four points above second-placed Medipol Basaksehir, who could not break the deadlock on Saturday against the bottom-placed Gaziantepspor.
Another league contenders, Galatasaray, left crucial 2 points in an away match on Saturday evening after ending the game in a 1-1 draw.
Galatasaray, however, managed to maintain the third spot as another Istanbul giants, Fenerbahce, drew goalless in their home field against Istanbul side Kasimpasa.
Fenerbahce currently stand at 4th place with 37 points, three less than Galatasaray.
The league's match day 21 will end Monday evening after seventh-placed Trabzonspor take on 15th-placed Alanyaspor.
The results so far on match day 21:
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0
Antalyaspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Medipol Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Caykur Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Atiker Konyaspor 0
Fenerbahce 0 Kasimpasa 0
Adanaspor 1 Osmanlispor 5
Besiktas 3 Akhisar Bld. 1
*Genclerbirligi v Gaziantepspor match was postponed on Match day 18, due to the passing of Genclerbirligi's longtime chairman Ilhan Cavcav on January 22.
Below are the standings as of Monday, 2 p.m. local time (1100GMT):
|
St.
|
Teams
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Pts.
|
1
|
Besiktas
|
21
|
14
|
5
|
2
|
43
|
18
|
47
|
2
|
Medipol Basaksehir
|
21
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
37
|
16
|
43
|
3
|
Galatasaray
|
21
|
12
|
4
|
5
|
40
|
21
|
40
|
4
|
Fenerbahce
|
21
|
10
|
7
|
4
|
39
|
19
|
37
|
5
|
Antalyaspor
|
21
|
10
|
5
|
6
|
25
|
23
|
35
|
6
|
Osmanlispor FK
|
21
|
7
|
9
|
5
|
28
|
23
|
30
|
7
|
Trabzonspor
|
20
|
9
|
3
|
8
|
20
|
21
|
30
|
8
|
Atiker Konyaspor
|
21
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
24
|
26
|
28
|
9
|
Bursaspor
|
21
|
8
|
4
|
9
|
22
|
24
|
28
|
10
|
Karabukspor
|
21
|
8
|
3
|
10
|
24
|
29
|
27
|
11
|
Genclerbirligi
|
20
|
6
|
8
|
6
|
19
|
19
|
26
|
12
|
Kasimpasa
|
21
|
7
|
4
|
10
|
25
|
29
|
25
|
13
|
Akhisar Bld.
|
21
|
6
|
6
|
9
|
13
|
27
|
24
|
14
|
Kayserispor
|
21
|
6
|
4
|
11
|
22
|
33
|
22
|
15
|
Aytemiz Alanyaspor
|
20
|
6
|
3
|
11
|
29
|
40
|
21
|
16
|
Caykur Rizespor
|
21
|
5
|
5
|
11
|
20
|
33
|
20
|
17
|
Adanaspor
|
21
|
4
|
5
|
12
|
20
|
32
|
17
|
18
|
Gaziantepspor
|
20
|
4
|
3
|
13
|
16
|
34
|
15
- 21 February 2017, Tuesday
- Modified: 10:34
- Fener'in ayarını Aatıf bozdu!
Toplam 15
Yorum
Realist Azizin oğulları Emenike, Weil, V.Şen, A.Potuk, H.Ali, Şener, V.Demirel, De Souza, Aatif. Hangisi F.Bahçeyi bırak ilk 5 oynayan takımda oynar
- Sezon sonunda ‘temizlik’ var!
Toplam 33
Yorum
abc volkan demirel, hasan ali, ozan, josef,emenike,roman,topal,wiel. bunlar kalsin basgan.
- Fener'in ayarını Aatıf bozdu!
Toplam 15
Yorum
KrAlex Atıf yinede iyi oyuncuydu takımda sırf rekabet olsun diye gereksizleri doldurdular Sow Lens hariçi orta alan tamamen çöp.
Besiktas open up gap at top with easy victory haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.