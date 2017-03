4 Turkish team in EuroCup Women semifinals

Four Turkish women's teams qualified Friday for the semifinals of the EuroCup Women 2017 basketball tournament.



Yakin Dogu Universitesi defeated France's ESBV in home and away matchups by a difference of 13 points.



Galatasaray beat Good Angels Kosice from Slovakia by a five-point differential; Kayseri Bellona AGU easily handled BLMA from France by a combined 25 points and Hatay BB topped Wisla Can-Pack from Poland by a total 13 more points.

Bellona AGU will play Hatay and Yakin Dogu Universitesi will face Galatasaray in the semifinals beginning March 21.

The tournament's finals will be played April 5 and 12.