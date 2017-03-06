US coach praise Turkish basketball

Turkish basketball has reached a "world level", college basketball coach John Calipari has told Anadolu Agency.

Calipari, who coaches the University of Kentucky men's team, said: "I follow a lot of European basketball. What Turkey is doing right now is elevating their game and it is on a world level now."

The former Dominican Republic coach, who also coached in the NBA with the New Jersey Nets, said his international experience gave him a better understanding of basketball outside the U.S.

"Watching and coaching against FIBA and European coaches, made me a better coach... It was a great experience," he said in an interview with Anadolu Agency,

In the international game there are some rule differences to collegiate and professional U.S. basketball.

"It made me understand spacing, motions and actions into pick and rolls," Calipari, who took a FIBA Americas bronze medal with the Dominican Republic in 2011, said.

"The shot-clock, the way they play, the time-out situation. It's a little bit different but it's exciting."

Calipari also gave some advice to young Turkish players.

"You have to love the grind and love the game," he said. "Set goals and spend time. Stay in the moment and [think about] 'How do I get better today?' Keep track of your improvement, which keeps you moving.

"If you are achieving, then achieve more. I think it helps you to build your own self-esteem, your own confidence."

Calipari, a three-time college coach of the year, said development as a team was also vital.

"You learn to share, you learn to create opportunities for others," he said. "You learn to be a servant leader. You are leading to serve everybody... Basketball is a team sport and teams win."

The skills gained through basketball can help in life, he added.

"At one point, you are going to stop playing basketball. You are going to be 38 and you are done," Calipari said. "Well, what did you learn from this experience? How hard you worked, the grind of it, the daily staying in the moment, the daily improvement."