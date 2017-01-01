CSKA Moscow tops standings

Europe's biggest basketball club competition Turkish Airlines Euroleague ended with Round 15 matches played late Friday.

Brose Bamberg of Germany defeated Galatasaray Odeabank with a score of 90-75 in Istanbul.

The German team ended the first half in style, with breaking a club record of 14 made three-pointers in the match.

The leading three point scorer for Bamberg was Janis Strelnieks, who hit 5 of his 7 attempts, including a half-court buzzer beater in the first half.

In Spain, Barcelona Lassa defeated Darussafaka Dogus with a 81-77 score.

Ante Tomic scored 16 points and Tyrese Rice added 13 in the victory, and all Barcelona players who played got at least one rebound.

After Round 15 in the competition, CSKA Moscow leads the standings with 12 wins and 3 losses.

Real Madrid, Olympiacos, Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz have all got 10 wins, while Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce got 9 wins.

The next round will start on January 5, with Anadolu Efes hosting Galatasaray Odeabank in the Istanbul derby.

The results of Round 15:

Anadolu Efes - Real Madrid: 78-80

Crvena Zvezda - CSKA Moscow: 78-67

Olympiacos - Fenerbahce: 71-62

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan - Zalgiris: 70-78

Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: 101-88

UNICS Kazan - Panathinaikos Superfoods: 83-81

Galatasaray Odeabank - Brose Bamberg: 75-90

Barcelona Lassa - Darussafaka Dogus: 81-77



Standings after Round 15: