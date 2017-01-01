 CSKA Moscow tops standings – Fotomaç – 01 Ocak 2017
CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    01 Ocak 2017, Pazar
    OYUN ENGLISH

    CSKA Moscow tops standings

    CSKA Moscow tops standings

    The first half of Europe's biggest basketball club competition ends

    Europe's biggest basketball club competition Turkish Airlines Euroleague ended with Round 15 matches played late Friday.

    Brose Bamberg of Germany defeated Galatasaray Odeabank with a score of 90-75 in Istanbul.

    The German team ended the first half in style, with breaking a club record of 14 made three-pointers in the match.

    The leading three point scorer for Bamberg was Janis Strelnieks, who hit 5 of his 7 attempts, including a half-court buzzer beater in the first half.

    In Spain, Barcelona Lassa defeated Darussafaka Dogus with a 81-77 score.

    Ante Tomic scored 16 points and Tyrese Rice added 13 in the victory, and all Barcelona players who played got at least one rebound.

    After Round 15 in the competition, CSKA Moscow leads the standings with 12 wins and 3 losses.

    Real Madrid, Olympiacos, Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz have all got 10 wins, while Panathinaikos and Fenerbahce got 9 wins.

    The next round will start on January 5, with Anadolu Efes hosting Galatasaray Odeabank in the Istanbul derby.

    The results of Round 15:

    Anadolu Efes - Real Madrid: 78-80

    Crvena Zvezda - CSKA Moscow: 78-67

    Olympiacos - Fenerbahce: 71-62

    EA7 Emporio Armani Milan - Zalgiris: 70-78

    Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: 101-88

    UNICS Kazan - Panathinaikos Superfoods: 83-81

    Galatasaray Odeabank - Brose Bamberg: 75-90

    Barcelona Lassa - Darussafaka Dogus: 81-77

    Standings after Round 15:

    Group Regular Season W L PTS+ PTS- +/-
    1. CSKA Moscow 12 3 1326 1211 115
    2. Real Madrid 10 5 1304 1204 100
    3. Olympiacos Piraeus 10 5 1179 1113 66
    4. Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 10 5 1204 1157 47
    5. Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens 9 6 1158 1105 53
    6. Fenerbahce Istanbul 9 6 1130 1144 -14
    7. Darussafaka Dogus Istanbul 8 7 1171 1173 -2
    8. Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 7 8 1115 1117 -2
    9. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 7 8 1243 1264 -21
    10. FC Barcelona Lassa 7 8 1082 1118 -36
    11. Brose Bamberg 6 9 1205 1205 0
    12. Zalgiris Kaunas 6 9 1217 1235 -18
    13. Unics Kazan 6 9 1203 1232 -29
    14. Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 5 10 1194 1244 -50
    15. EA7 Emporio Armani Milan 4 11 1215 1305 -90
    16. Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul 4 11 1168 1287 -119
    1. 01 January 2017, Sunday
    2. Modified: 10:50
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    CSKA Moscow tops standings haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.